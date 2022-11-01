OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.

