Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown

SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Traffic stop leads to bust

OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

82-year-old man missing out of northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a missing 82-year-old man, who was last seen in northwest Spokane. Cleatis Pedigo was last seen at his home at the 4300 block of West Winston Drive on November 1 at 6 p.m. He is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota with Washington license plate B86323G He was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Recent TikTok trend turns criminal with car prowling and theft

SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims

(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

