KHQ Right Now
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane. 20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of...
‘Just more brazen’: Neighbor frustrated with property crime as police struggle with resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — A neighbor is taking new measures to secure her property as Spokane Police struggle with resources to address property crime. A local senior is now adding more lights in and around her home and in a back alley to try and secure it after getting fed up with property crime. “Make it more than just a little...
Chronicle
Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DUI, in Golf Cart Crash That Left Washington Police Officer Dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents. Nikkola,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman charged in Bonner County golf cart crash that killed a Spokane policeman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – 57-year-old Julie Nicola has been charged with Vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after crashing a golf cart that killed officer Jeffrey McCullough. Three hours after the crash, a blood test showed Nicola had a BAC .011% above the legal limit. If she’s convicted, she could...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters Testifies in WA Iraqi Honor Killing Trial; ‘No Way She Survives That’
Emma Epperly – The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. Nov. 4—Ibtihal Darraji was a shy yet vivacious woman who lifted up those around her, but became quiet and “afraid” in the weeks before her death, her former boss testified Thursday in the trial of Darraji’s ex-husband for her killing.
Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Traffic stop leads to bust
OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.
82-year-old man missing out of northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a missing 82-year-old man, who was last seen in northwest Spokane. Cleatis Pedigo was last seen at his home at the 4300 block of West Winston Drive on November 1 at 6 p.m. He is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota with Washington license plate B86323G He was...
Opening statements in trial of man suspected of killing ex-wife on South Hill begin
SPOKANE, Wash. — Back in January of 2020, Yasir Darraji allegedly strangled his ex-wife, placed her body into a car on the South Hill and set her on fire. The state claims Darraji’s DNA was found on the steering wheel cover and window lock of her car. “You’re...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
KHQ Right Now
Recent TikTok trend turns criminal with car prowling and theft
SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this...
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash files appeal after being convicted on rape charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Nash, the former Spokane police officer convicted of rape, has filed an appeal. According to court documents, Nathan Nash's attorneys filed the appeal of his conviction and sentencing back on Oct. 14, just one day after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two rape charges.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims
(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
