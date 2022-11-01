Read full article on original website
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
933kwto.com
Domestic Assault Incident Near Nixa Elementary School
A domestic assault incident interrupted the student pickup at a Nixa elementary school. Nixa Police responded to a house in the 300 block of Cherry Street near the John Thomas Discovery School around 3:45 p.m. Investigators negotiated with the man in the house for a short time. They waited until...
933kwto.com
Pedestrian Killed On South Scenic
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. Springfield Police say 56 year old James Hickey of Springfield died at the scene. Investigators say Hickey was walking along South Scenic around 7 p.m when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
myozarksonline.com
Leads on stolen property
As Law Enforcement continues the battle against property crimes, one of the challenges that Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says that most stolen property gets traded for drugs very quickly, so it’s sometimes hard to track it down. However, one tool that they are able to utilize does give them some help….
KYTV
Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide. Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
KTTS
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
myozarksonline.com
Trial For 2nd Degree Murder Suspect Scheduled For July 10th
Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner has set aside five days for the the trial of 32-year-old Jordan Jones of Macks Creek. Jones is accused of killing his roommate, 43-year-old Michael Varney, in August of this year and was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Witnesses told authorities that Jones...
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
KYTV
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
kjluradio.com
Firefighters in Camdenton battle two-alarm fire at condo complex, several other incidents
It’s a busy day for firefighters in Camdenton, who respond to 11 incidents, including a two-alarm fire at condominium complex. The Mid County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a structure fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton, around 10:30 Thursday morning. They found a three-story, six-unit, lake front condominium building on fire, with smoke showing from the rear. Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson says due to strong winds and the construction of the building, this was a difficult call.
KYTV
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
KRMS Radio
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
KYTV
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
