Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleads with Biden administration for more help with migrants
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday requested additional assistance from the Biden administration to resettle asylum-seekers arriving in his state from countries like Afghanistan and Haiti. The Republican governor penned a letter to Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting assistance...
