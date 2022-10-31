ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Louisiana loggers hoping to rebound from recent losses

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Logging is the second largest division in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry, however natural disasters and the pandemic have brought logging in Louisiana to an all-time low. Logging is Louisiana’s main source of timber, and the industry provides employment to just over 25,000 Louisiana residents, making...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that two states will partner for the first time ever for an Unclaimed Property event. Louisiana and Texas will join forces for this historic two-day event on November 16 -17 to return property and money to its rightful owners on both sides of the state border.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Early voting on the uptick

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy