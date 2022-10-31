Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is awarding grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states. The over $53 million in funds includes multiple grants in Louisiana, including one that focuses on central Louisiana’s air quality. Specifically, Louisiana will receive $422,255...
kalb.com
Louisiana loggers hoping to rebound from recent losses
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Logging is the second largest division in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry, however natural disasters and the pandemic have brought logging in Louisiana to an all-time low. Logging is Louisiana’s main source of timber, and the industry provides employment to just over 25,000 Louisiana residents, making...
kalb.com
Once in a generation chance: What digital equity would mean for Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Within Louisiana and around the world, there exists a “digital divide” between the haves (those who have the affordable access, skills, and support to fully participate in all that the internet offers) and the have nots (those who have traditionally been left out). Particularly...
kalb.com
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that two states will partner for the first time ever for an Unclaimed Property event. Louisiana and Texas will join forces for this historic two-day event on November 16 -17 to return property and money to its rightful owners on both sides of the state border.
kalb.com
More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast ballots during Early Voting period
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast their ballots for the November 8 election during the early voting period, which ended Tuesday night, November 1. According to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:. 272,244 people early voted in-person. 90,765 people absentee voted. Bringing...
kalb.com
Early voting on the uptick
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
kalb.com
‘No more health risk’ from hydrochloric acid leak caused by train derailment, St. James officials say
PAULINA, La. (WVUE) - St. James officials say that those who had to be evacuated around the area where an acid spill happened could return home sometime today. St. James announced that all but two of the evacuated residents are cleared to return to their homes. These two homes on Elaine Road were closest to the train derailment.
kalb.com
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the North Shore’s largest congregations, St. Timothy’s, has voted to separate from the United Methodist Church. It’s the latest in the denomination’s continuing fracture over the question of ordaining gay ministers and permitting same-sex marriages. The United Methodist denomination has...
Comments / 0