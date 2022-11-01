Read full article on original website
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now
On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And Thursday (by the time the rain-delayed 10th inning of Game 7 ended). Six years. That’s also...
theScore
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Milwaukee Brewers
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Milwaukee Brewers. 2022 Record: 86-76 Second Place, NL Central. Team ERA: 3.83 (12th in...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol introduces himself to Chicago
When a new manager comes to a new town for the first time, they’ll usually try and find ways to introduce themselves to the fans, the city, and the community. Pedro Grifol wasted no time doing that in his first 24 hours or so in Chicago. It started Thursday...
NBC Sports
Could we see Ranger Suarez in Game 6? Can Phillies finally get to Framber Valdez?
The start in the Phillies' win-or-go-home Game 6 in Houston Saturday night goes to Zack Wheeler, but Ranger Suarez could find himself involved for the third time in this World Series if needed. Suarez appeared in relief in Game 1 and started Game 3 on short rest. He's pitched 5⅔...
Yardbarker
White Sox named as potential fit for 5 top free agents
With the White Sox finally checking their “find a manager” box for the offseason, the team can now begin to focus more on how they play to augment Pedro Grifol’s 2023 roster. As the World Series starts coming to a close, we are starting to get a better sense of what the market may look like for certain players – and where the White Sox may fit in.
Yardbarker
Royals’ writers share their opinions on Pedro Grifol
With the White Sox officially announcing Pedro Grifol as their manager during a press conference on Thursday, White Sox fans are starting to get a better sense of just who exactly Grifol is and will be as a manager. However, since much is still unknown about Grifol to White Sox fans, Sox On 35th decided to reach out to some people who probably know more about Grifol than any Sox fan at this point.
