ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Australia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with U.S.-based Arcturus

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) said on Wednesday it had struck a licensing deal with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT.O) that would help it gain access to the U.S. drug developer's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology.

The biopharmaceutical firm said it would pay Arcturus $200 million upfront in return for an exclusive licence to its next generation mRNA technology to develop vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory viral diseases.

Arcturus said in a separate statement it was eligible to receive more than $4.3 billion in potential payments if certain development and commercial milestones were met, along with a 40% net profit share for COVID-19 vaccine products.

The U.S. company can also earn up to double-digit royalties for vaccines against flu, pandemic preparedness and three other respiratory pathogens, it said.

"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to complement CSL's own next generation mRNA program with a partner who developed a platform to deliver late stage clinical supplies at scale," CSL Chief Operating Officer Paul McKenzie said.

Arcturus reported in April that its mRNA COVID vaccine was 95% effective in preventing severe disease. New clinical data in August showed its booster vaccine was durable against Omicron variants, including BA.5.

Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) have so far established market dominance by using mRNA-based COVID vaccine technology. CSL's vaccine business has also grown during this time, though its latest annual earnings were hit by declining donations of blood plasma. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
TheConversationAU

More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?

Induction of labour for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the UK (for all births, not just first-time mothers). South Australia was the highest state with 48.8% induction rates for first time mothers, and Queensland the lowest with 40.5%. Why are rates so high in Australia, and why are they increasing? First, why do we induce labours? Doctors or midwives might recommend induction...
Reuters

SoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is expected to face further weakness in tech stocks when it reports second-quarter earnings on Friday, after two brutal quarters that have shaken Masayoshi Son's tech conglomerate.
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities.
Reuters

British minister to visit Taiwan for trade talks, meet president

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island which China claims as its own territory.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy