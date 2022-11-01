North Carolina’s state legislative races are once again big-money affairs, with multiple campaigns spending more than $1 million to win part-time, $14,000-a-year jobs. Republicans are pushing for a supermajority that would let them fully control the state’s budget-writing process and legislative agenda without worrying about Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power. Democrats are working hard to block the GOP, particularly in a handful of closely divided districts that are likely to decide the matter.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO