ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Spending $1M+ for a $14K job: Big money flows, obscured by complexity, in NC legislative races

North Carolina’s state legislative races are once again big-money affairs, with multiple campaigns spending more than $1 million to win part-time, $14,000-a-year jobs. Republicans are pushing for a supermajority that would let them fully control the state’s budget-writing process and legislative agenda without worrying about Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power. Democrats are working hard to block the GOP, particularly in a handful of closely divided districts that are likely to decide the matter.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Fall candidates, PACs spend $15M in 2 NC Supreme Court races

RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive amount of money has been spent in a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court's partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings with the State Board of...
WRAL News

'I want the big money': North Carolina residents test their luck in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has jumped to a record $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually in a 29-year span. Most winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

NC early voting ends Saturday ahead of general election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting for the midterm elections ends Saturday ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday. Voters from across North Carolina will be voting on an open U.S. Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House, as well as seats in the General Assembly, state Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Judge says West Virginia governor's coal firm owes $1.5M

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A federal judge ruled this week that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
WRAL News

North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup

Lexington, Ky. — The Breeders' Cup is considered the World Championship of horse racing. Saturday's event on WRAL will have a local tie. Durham-based Esquire Media founder Eric Grindley is part owner of the horse Three Technique. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels originally owned the horse.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy