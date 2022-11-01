Read full article on original website
Spending $1M+ for a $14K job: Big money flows, obscured by complexity, in NC legislative races
North Carolina’s state legislative races are once again big-money affairs, with multiple campaigns spending more than $1 million to win part-time, $14,000-a-year jobs. Republicans are pushing for a supermajority that would let them fully control the state’s budget-writing process and legislative agenda without worrying about Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power. Democrats are working hard to block the GOP, particularly in a handful of closely divided districts that are likely to decide the matter.
North Carolina early in-person voting wraps up Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. — People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend. Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday. This voting option began Oct. 20 and as...
Fall candidates, PACs spend $15M in 2 NC Supreme Court races
RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive amount of money has been spent in a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court's partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings with the State Board of...
'I want the big money': North Carolina residents test their luck in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has jumped to a record $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually in a 29-year span. Most winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But records...
NC early voting ends Saturday ahead of general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting for the midterm elections ends Saturday ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday. Voters from across North Carolina will be voting on an open U.S. Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House, as well as seats in the General Assembly, state Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals.
NC Supreme Court orders multimillion-dollar fund transfer for Leandro education plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina must drastically increase education funding this year, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, bringing some resolution to a drawn-out legal battle and potentially paving the way for a $5.6 billion increase in annual state education spending. The North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order...
Judge says West Virginia governor's coal firm owes $1.5M
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A federal judge ruled this week that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April...
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida - just ahead of holiday travel rush
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace over the water between North Carolina an Florida. In a matter of weeks, airlines could see record travel numbers...
NC Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan
The North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order Friday upholding a lower-court decision ordering the General Assembly to transfer funds for a massive state public education improvement plan. The order — a major step in the long-running Leandro education funding lawsuit — sends the case back to a trial court,...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine...
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week. Among...
Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now
The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge's order demanding that the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and development disabilities to allow more of them to live at home or in their communities. In 2020, Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour...
THC-infused snacks with familiar-looking labels seized around the state
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Secretary of State-led enforcement has swept $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks that mimic the look of legitimate snack brands off store shelves in North Carolina. The counterfeits had labels that resembled Skittles, Cheetos, Lifesavers, and Girl Scout Cookies. Edibles made from the hemp...
'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup
Lexington, Ky. — The Breeders' Cup is considered the World Championship of horse racing. Saturday's event on WRAL will have a local tie. Durham-based Esquire Media founder Eric Grindley is part owner of the horse Three Technique. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels originally owned the horse.
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Court clerk thrown out of office following WRAL Investigation is back on the ballot
A local clerk of court race rarely makes headlines in the lead-up to election day. That’s not the case in Franklin County where one candidate is on the ballot despite being thrown out of office following a WRAL Investigation. Patricia Chastain was removed from office two years ago following...
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
