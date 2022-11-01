ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At...
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?

At the very moment polls close across the country Tuesday, The Associated Press could declare winners in some races in this year's midterm elections. But how is that possible, before any results are released? Let's take a look at how the AP can declare a winner before the first ballots are counted.
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault

SAN FRANCISCO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
