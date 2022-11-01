Read full article on original website
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At...
Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues
NEW YORK — Time was, a television reporter assigned to “democracy issues” would have a quiet time on election night sets, occasionally popping up to talk about broken voting machines at a polling place or two. That's not the case in 2022. Between election deniers and threats...
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?
At the very moment polls close across the country Tuesday, The Associated Press could declare winners in some races in this year's midterm elections. But how is that possible, before any results are released? Let's take a look at how the AP can declare a winner before the first ballots are counted.
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do to...
