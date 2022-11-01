Read full article on original website
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
TODAY.com
Full 'Beaver Blood Moon': How to see the last total lunar eclipse for 2 years
Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first. That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.
ALDI "rewinds" prices on Thanksgiving items
(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the holiday season, ALDI is making your trip through the checkout line a little easier on your wallet.The company announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind which will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30% on items such as apple pie, brie cheese, cornbread stuffing, prosciutto, wine and more.The company says shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings. "Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond." The Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available both in store and online from Nov. 2 through Nov. 29.
