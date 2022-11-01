Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport property taxes due
KINGSPORT -- Kingsport property taxes for 2022 Kingsport are due. To avoid penalties, property owners need to pay taxes on or before Nov. 30, 2022.
Proposed Bitcoin lawsuit settlement gets thumbs down at committee level
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of a Washington County committee want the full county commission to reject a proposed settlement agreement that would end the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies. “I think it’s time we put this in the past so I’m going to make a recommendation that we […]
Johnson City Press
Syncspace on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant
Syncspace, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for a $125,000 grant in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of syncspace, presented to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
993thex.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City hiring firefighters
The city of Johnson City is now hiring new firefighters. Qualified applicants should demonstrate integrity, good judgment and a willingness to make a difference in the community, according to a press release. Applicants must begin the hiring process with a firefighter examination, and registration for the upcoming test dates will be accepted through Dec. 2.
Johnson City Press
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Johnson City Press
Parks and Rec to hold public forums on naming the entrance road to Winged Deer Park
Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold two public forums to consider names for the entrance road to the athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park. The forums will be held in the boardroom at the Administrative Office at the park, 4137 Bristol Highway, on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 29 at noon.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Johnson City Press
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two. They are county high school principal Josh Davis, an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley or Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education and from Morristown.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff Mike Fraley warns Law Enforcement Committee that Sheriff's Department needs pay raise
ELIZABETHTON — “I have got to get this pay issue fixed,” Sheriff Mike Fraley told the Law Enforcement Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday evening. The sheriff was respondingto the recent cancellation of a special called meeting of the County Commission to consider a pay increase for the Sheriff’s Office's patrol officers and corrections officers.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Johnson City. The accident happened at the Bristol Highway Intersection. The Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan street at a high rate when it went off the road at Bristol highway intersection into Roadrunner market, according to JCPD.
Johnson City Press
Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans stump in Washington County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton brought their Republican bus tour to Jonesborough on Friday. The governor joined 1st District Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, state Sen. Rusty Crowe and other state lawmakers at a GOP rally held at Grace Meadows Farm. A crowd mobbed Lee for selfies before he spoke at the Republican event.
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
Johnson City Press
Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
erwinrecord.net
UCSD looking to fill some positions
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is looking to fill some positions, including deputies and correction officers, according to Terry Higgins, chairman of the Sheriff’s Civil Service Board. Applications are available at the main office, 1570 Jackson Love Highway, Erwin. Applications should be returned with a copy of high...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 4
Nov. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published information about Col. James White. The information originally appeared in the Rogersville Herald. Readers learned that “Col. James White, one of the best known men in Hawkins county, and probably in East Tennessee, died at his home near town, on last Monday afternoon at about 2:30, aged 69 years.”
