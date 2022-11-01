The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Save a Buck & Spend Some Doe event November 4th and 5th throughout downtown, and around Valley City. Formerly known as Ladies Day, the Chamber has put together a large list of retailers participating in the event. Much like past years, the epic shopping day will feature a bunch of local businesses, as well as a special bonus this year.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO