Times-Online
Roehrich, six players earn EDC nods
The football season is not quite over, but Eastern Dakota Conference has handed out its post season awards and Valley City is well represented on the All-EDC list. This season, six players earned all-conference honors. Gavin Gerhardt, Brady Guscette, Aiden Jacobson, Ethan Miller, Broden Muske and Zach Sykora.
Times-Online
Save a Buck and Spend Some Doe Event, Nov. 4 & 5
The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Save a Buck & Spend Some Doe event November 4th and 5th throughout downtown, and around Valley City. Formerly known as Ladies Day, the Chamber has put together a large list of retailers participating in the event. Much like past years, the epic shopping day will feature a bunch of local businesses, as well as a special bonus this year.
Times-Online
Help Wanted
Cocktail Servers & Bartenders Wanted Full Time & Part Time available, competitive wages. Apply in Person at Valley City Eagles Club.
