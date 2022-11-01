Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Neymar Jr. Comes To PUBG For Some Reason
Krafton has announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be introducing a collaboration with Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santo Junior, with themed visuals popping up in game, and items available in the in-game store. The Neymar collaboration is dropping as a part of update 20.2, which is due out on PC...
Gamespot
WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet
Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years. All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2, And Mobile Adding Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi
As rumored, the a trio of famous footballers are heading to Call of Duty. Activision officially announced that Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi are "suiting up" for Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty. Mobile. This presumably means they will be playable characters in those titles.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
EA To Launch A "Major" Game Before April, And People Think It's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
As part of EA's latest financial report, the publisher disclosed that it plans to release a "major" game in the next few months, but hasn't actually confirmed what it is. In a slide pertaining to EA FY2023 game slate, the company listed a "major IP" that is set to be released in the company's Q4 2023 (January-March 2023). Whatever this game is, it will be released during the quarter alongside the Dead Space remake, EA Sports PGA Tour, Wild Hearts, and the next Super Mega Baseball game.
Man United boss Erik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace Bruno Fernandes
Erik ten Hag admits he faces a selection conundrum over who will replace Bruno Fernandes in Sunday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa.The Manchester United midfielder is suspended after picking up five bookings this season.“We have to replace Bruno, it’s quite clear,” the manager said, after Thursday night’s win against Real Sociedad.“We have to see how we replace him and we have to think about that... hopefully you can understand I will have a minimum of one night to think about that.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City boss hails club’s youngest Champions League goalscorer Rico LewisMan United: Ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Rashford after forward scores 100th club goalTen Hag says he can't speed up Manchester United's progress
Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Saturday. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage's dismissal last month.
Wolverhampton hires former Sevilla boss Lopetegui as manager
Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
