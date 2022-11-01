Generally speaking, looking to the past for inspiration on how to operate a sports team is typically a recipe for disaster. Phil Jackson’s Knicks stumbled a decade ago trying to run the triangle offense that worked in the 1990s and early 2000s. A few years back, Dave Gettleman built the New York Giants roster as if it were still the late 1980s, turning a bad team into a downright disaster. And over the last two years, the Chicago White Sox ruined a promising young club when they hired Tony La Russa as manager after he had been out of the game for 10 years; whether or not concerns that he would alienate the young clubhouse materialized, in the end, it was clear that the game had passed by the old-school skipper.

