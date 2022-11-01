Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Andrew Benintendi
One of my favorite Yogi-isms of all time is, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Originally coined to refer to Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris’s tendency to hit back-to-back dingers in the early 1960s, it’s come to be used to refer to problems that just won’t seem to let themselves be solved. Unfortunately for the Yankees, left field has reached “It’s déjà vu all over again” status.
Pinstripe Alley
World Series roundup: Astros answer back, combine for a no-hitter
(Series tied 2-2) Cristian Javier is one of those pitchers that I just really enjoy watching, even when he’s throwing a no hitter against the Yankees. He has a pretty typical fastball-slider combo, the type we’ve seen the Astros churn out like an assembly line over the past four or five seasons, but his hammer curve is a real weapon as well and one I think he should throw more often.
Pinstripe Alley
What should the Yankees’ mindset be as they approach the winter?
Generally speaking, looking to the past for inspiration on how to operate a sports team is typically a recipe for disaster. Phil Jackson’s Knicks stumbled a decade ago trying to run the triangle offense that worked in the 1990s and early 2000s. A few years back, Dave Gettleman built the New York Giants roster as if it were still the late 1980s, turning a bad team into a downright disaster. And over the last two years, the Chicago White Sox ruined a promising young club when they hired Tony La Russa as manager after he had been out of the game for 10 years; whether or not concerns that he would alienate the young clubhouse materialized, in the end, it was clear that the game had passed by the old-school skipper.
Pinstripe Alley
Where go the Yankees?
We've had a lot of good discussions on the offseason so far. I think we are all now assuming that Hal (the clueless) will keep both Cashman and Boone, which restricts how much imagination and risk the team is willing to consider. A large elephant is in the room. Will...
Pinstripe Alley
Mid-World Series reactions: Phillies are phun
As just chronicled by Peter a little while ago, the Phillies took Game 3 of the World Series last night by a 7-0 score over the Astros. Philadelphia clobbered a bunch of homers and cruised to an easy victory to snatch the 2-1 lead. The Phillies are surprising in this series so far, leading an Astros ballclub that was 19 wins better in the regular season, and it’s been just as fun as it sounds. There is much to like in this series, as it’s the classic underdog versus the giant storyline. On top of that, Philadelphia certainly has the likeability factor over Houston, especially within the readership of this site.
Pinstripe Alley
World Series Roundup: Justin Verlander, Jeremy Peña lead Astros to 3-2 victory
(HOU leads, 3-2) Despite finishing the regular season as the qualified ERA leader and presumptive AL Cy Young winner, questions have persisted about Verlander’s ability to pitch in the World Series. He’s had an admittedly spotty record in the Fall Classic in his career, with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts heading into last night including getting shelled in Game 1 to the tune of five runs on six hits in five innings.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees to pick up Luis Severino’s club option for 2023
Good news has been sparse for Yankees fans recently, but we got some earlier today. Sevy Bump Days can all-but-officially be scheduled into our 2023 calendars, as New York announced earlier today they plan on exercising their $15 million club option on the hard-throwing righty. That club option is the final season from the extension he signed with the club in February 2019.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees bullpen is in a good place heading into the offseason
During the first half of the season, the Yankees bullpen was arguably the best in the league. Aside from Chad Green getting hurt, injuries hadn’t really affected the relief corps that much, and many of the main arms plus some unexpected contributors were dealing. The unit had a 2.89 ERA (second-best in MLB) and a league-best 3.05 FIP before the break.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have viable internal options if they want to replace Josh Donaldson
The Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa before the 2022 season hoping that they could be starters on the left side of the infield. IKF disappointed with the bat and the glove, while most of Donaldson’s value came as a fielder at the hot corner. When you...
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Boone shouldn’t be so confident in Josh Donaldson
Earlier this week, I wrote an article detailing five priorities for the New York Yankees’ front office for the upcoming busy winter, and third base is one of them. Josh Donaldson failed to get it done at the plate throughout the season, slashing .222/.308/.374 with a wRC+ of 97, the worst of his 12-year career. The soon-to-be 37-year-old infielder is owed $21 million for the 2023 season, plus $6 million in 2024 to avoid the remaining $16 million option on his contract.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Oswaldo Cabrera
With the Yankees mired in a 3-11 stretch to start August, they made a couple callups from the minors looking to create any sort of spark. One of them was outfielder Estevan Florial, who we had seen before in the majors. He had put up some good numbers in previous stints in the Bronx, albeit in a very small sample size.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/3/22
New York Post | Dan Martin: Aaron Judge’s free agency stands as the biggest question facing the Yankees this winter and his now ex-teammate warns of the very real possibility that the MVP-elect has played his final game in pinstripes. Harrison Bader pointed to Albert Pujols leaving the Cardinals for the Angels in free agency as evidence that even the face of the franchise can leave. Bader, who joined the Yankees at the trade deadline, was effusive of the short time he got to spend playing next to Judge in the outfield and expressed his hopes that the superstar slugger remains a Yankee for life.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/3/22
Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.
Pinstripe Alley
How errors (and a called shot) helped the Yankees win the 1932 World Series
Game 3 of the 1932 World Series is a pretty famous one in Yankees lore. In the fifth inning of a tied game, Babe Ruth made a pointing gesture towards the outfield moments before hitting a home run, in what is now known as the “Called Shot.” What exactly Ruth was doing and whether or not he truly called that he was going to hit a home run remains debated, but even the mere possibility of him doing so is enough to make the moment iconic.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The five most consequential World Series home runs
In Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros, some history was made. The Phillies slugged five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who became the first pitcher to ever allow that many in a World Series game. One of them in particular was especially notable, and that was Alec Bohm’s in the second inning. The reason for the notability is that it was the 1,000th in World Series history.
Comments / 0