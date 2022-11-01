Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson introduces education plan days before election
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Democratic candidate for Oklahoma state superintendent introduced a new education plan Friday, just four days before the midterm election. Nelson's plan is broken down into five categories: School culture, student achievement, funding, state testing and what she calls trauma-informed classroom education. Pieces of Nelson's plan,...
Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’
Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
Oklahoma Daily
2 candidates face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District
Republican incumbent Kevin Hern, Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers will compete for the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 election. Kevin Hern (R) The OU Daily attempted to contact Hern three times through phone calls but could not reach...
KOCO
Oklahoma gubernatorial race up for grabs, new KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
KOCO
Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
Hofmeister greets supporters in statewide tour, pushes back against attack ads
TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent of Public Education and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister kept her schedule packed on the first day of early voting Tuesday, while pushing back against recent campaign rallies held and attack ads produced by her opponent’s campaign. Hofmeister’s ‘Hometown Tour’ Tuesday included stops...
KOCO
Oklahomans have chance to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — In 2023, Oklahomans will have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana through State Question 820. New polling from KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated shows good news for those in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. If the vote were held on Wednesday, legal marijuana would be very close to happening.
kosu.org
Early voting in Oklahoma is Wednesday through Saturday. Here's what you need to know
Oklahoma voters get an extra day to cast their ballots ahead of the election this year. Below, KOSU answers some basic questions on what you need to know to vote early. No. No excuse is needed to early vote. In-person early voting is available to all Oklahoma voters. When does...
news9.com
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
kosu.org
Far from being 'something else': Native voters wield power in Oklahoma and beyond
At the recent "Warrior Up to Vote" rally in Oklahoma City, political candidates, tribal leaders and community members from tribes across the state showed up to hear about who's on the ballot and talk about the importance of their vote in this election. A table near the stage was handing...
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
KOCO
Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
cherokeephoenix.org
All states lost ground on Nation’s Report Card. Oklahoma slipped more than most
Students across the country lost significant ground in reading and math amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to newly released national assessment data — but Oklahoma students’ scores slipped more than most. The data offers the clearest picture yet of academic setbacks incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and comes...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
KOCO
New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
HELP Task Force recommends treatment that is not backed by science
A new recommendation from the HELP Task Force is criticized by the medical community as “not supported by science.”
New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st
It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
Comments / 0