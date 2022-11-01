ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma gubernatorial race up for grabs, new KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans have chance to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — In 2023, Oklahomans will have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana through State Question 820. New polling from KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated shows good news for those in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. If the vote were held on Wednesday, legal marijuana would be very close to happening.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy