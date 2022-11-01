The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Garfield County Libraries invites seniors to the Glenwood Springs Branch Library on the second and fourth Thursdays each month at 1 p.m. for Meet & Learn, an opportunity to socialize, play games, and learn something new. The next meeting is November 10. Event details.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO