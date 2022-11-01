Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Read full article on original website
USA BIKER
3d ago
I'm certain that whoever shot up those people yesterday or Sunday or last week or tomorrow will be sure to turn in their weapons as soon as she puts that into laws. Demacrats are nuts and are so committed to their ideology that common sense doesn't come into their minds.
58
John Lee
3d ago
ban the Chicago area from the rest of the state of Illinois and make them collect their own taxes to cover all their expenses.
41
C D
3d ago
Lightfoot sure demands a lot for someone that has done so little. She is ineffective, so shift the blame elsewhere.
56
Illinois quick hits: Free COVID tests offered; firefighter charged with arson; 'Puffy' to invest in cannabis
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. Through the program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project Act website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
Georgia's Kemp extends gas tax moratorium again
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an extension of the state's gas tax moratorium, saying such a move is needed because of a potential diesel fuel shortage. The extension runs through Dec. 11. Kemp also extended the locomotive fuel tax moratorium and a supply chain...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Controversial ad labels Pritzker 'racist'; retail theft ring arrested; check smoke alarms when setting clocks back
A new ad released just days before the election features recordings of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying Secretary of State Jesse White was the least offensive Black Senate candidate. Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich were discussing potential candidates to nominate to the U.S. Senate to replace Barack Obama. White is now offering his support to Pritzker and called the ad a “desperate political ad” in the waning days before the election.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
U.S. Senate bill led Missouri House to hit snooze on daylight saving time legislation
(The Center Square) – Missouri legislators worked to make daylight saving time permanent in January but stopped when the U.S. Senate passed a bill to stop changing clocks twice each year. “By the time we got (House Bill 822) to a committee, the U.S. Senate sent a bill to...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
nowdecatur.com
Ameren Illinois Urges Fast Action When Detecting Natural Gas Leaks
November 3, 2022 – Cooler temperatures have arrived and most of us have turned on our natural gas furnaces for the first time this fall. As an important safety reminder, Ameren Illinois is encouraging residential and business customers to have their furnaces inspected by a professional HVAC technician to check for potential natural gas leaks.
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
What is Amendment 1 on the Ballot in Illinois? Here's What to Know About the Proposal
As Illinois voters head to the polls for the general election, they'll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state's constitution known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment." But what exactly is it and what would it change?. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish...
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
advantagenews.com
Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois again giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles
CHICAGO - Illinois residents have another chance to receive a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced round two of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. Residents can get a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, or a $1500 rebate for the...
Missouri voters to decide Kansas City police budget through Amendment Four
(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board. There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say
Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
Ducey announces $100 million investment in Arizona’s semiconductor industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment in the state’s semiconductor industry, according to a press release from his office. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,” Ducey said in a press release. “With historic opportunities before us, this funding ensures we make the most of this moment and cement our semiconductor leadership for decades to come. My thanks to all our partners in the private sector and higher education for their commitment to expanding our high-tech economy.”
