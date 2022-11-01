ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

New movie theater plans to move into former Kalamazoo AMC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab your popcorn! The former AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to return under new ownership. MA Kzoo Theater, LLC. purchased the vacant building with plans to return it to a functioning movie theater by the end of 2024, according to Antonio Mitchell, director of community planning and economic development for City of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy