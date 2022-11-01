Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative documents show complaints leading up to firing of Kalamazoo Twp. fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Documents obtained by News Channel 3 detail the complaints and investigations that ultimately led to the terminations of Kalamazoo Township Fire chief, David Obreiter, and battalion chief, Matt Mulac. Firing: Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township. News Channel 3's request for these...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
Fox17
Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Kalamazoo utility billing services moving to Stockbridge Avenue office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is asking utility customers to visit a different location for certain utility billing services. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Kalamazoo’s utility billing services will move from City Hall, 241 W. South Street, to the city’s Stockbridge Avenue offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave.
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
Sheriff: Group distracted shoppers, stole their credit cards
Two people had their credit cards stolen Wednesday evening in separate stores near Holland, deputies say.
Joy, giggles fill Kalamazoo courthouse on Adoption Day
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Giggles and tears of joy filled a Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday morning. Eight families gathered to adopt 15 children during Kalamazoo County Adoption Day at the Gull Road Justice Center Thursday, Nov. 3. It was the first in-person adoption day since 2019. James and Kristin...
WWMTCw
Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
abc57.com
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
jack1065.com
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
WWMTCw
New movie theater plans to move into former Kalamazoo AMC
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab your popcorn! The former AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to return under new ownership. MA Kzoo Theater, LLC. purchased the vacant building with plans to return it to a functioning movie theater by the end of 2024, according to Antonio Mitchell, director of community planning and economic development for City of Kalamazoo.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
