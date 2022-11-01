ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Liberty North shushes competition for state championship

COLUMBIA — Long training sessions in the summer culminated in this moment. Miles upon miles, workouts after workouts, was it worth it? Absolutely. Those tough days make Friday, Nov. 4 a special day. The day that Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship title. Liberty North and Rock...
LIBERTY, MO
KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Maryville football eyes revenge in district match-up

The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4. Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.
MARYVILLE, MO
Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company

Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO

