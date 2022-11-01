Read full article on original website
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
Eastern Jackson County police departments form task force
They didn’t plan on announcing its formation Thursday, but the team’s response to an overnight Independence shooting prompted them to move forward.
Two With Serious Injuries In Caldwell County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.
3 adults, 1-year-old hospitalized after crash on slick road
HOLT COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Mackenzie R. Shaw, 22, Forest City, was westbound on U.S. 59 six miles east of Oregon. The car began to slide on...
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
In Independence, Missouri, unions are trying to revive the power of the labor vote
On a brisk October evening at A Little BBQ Joint off 24 highway in Independence, Missouri, Democratic state Rep. Robert Sauls greets supporters, including the leaders of several area unions, at the last fundraiser for his reelection campaign. Independence has long been a union town. Some experts say that union...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Friday rains cause ponding, flooding of I-35 south of downtown Kansas City
A band of heavier rainfall early Friday afternoon caused ponding and flooding of area roadways, delaying some drivers.
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
Temperatures plummet as cold front, storms move into Kansas City
While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.
