4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Lower As Fed Fails to Pivot
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive jumbo rate hike that was muted by the central bank's reference to taking into account the "cumulative" impact of tightening on the broader economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was "premature"...
NASDAQ
Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. This move probably reflects, at least to some degree, that investors are pleased with the news. Market dynamics are also surely influencing the stock's movement.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
In October, Stocks Soared. Is the Bear Market Dead?
Historically, a boffo 10th month of the year for the Dow has led to even more outsized returns going forward.
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says
Investors have been rotating into tech and communication services stocks, which they see as defensive, Bank of America said Tuesday. But the bank disagrees with that view in part as fundamentals are weakening. BofA said clients last week sold stocks in all sectors except for tech and comm services. Investors...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks
After markets close on Thursday, these five companies are on deck to report quarterly earnings. Here's what analysts expect.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
Centre Daily
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Lula, Apple And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 31:. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets.
