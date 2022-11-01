ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ

Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. This move probably reflects, at least to some degree, that investors are pleased with the news. Market dynamics are also surely influencing the stock's movement.
NEVADA STATE
NASDAQ

Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
tipranks.com

Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider

The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
TEXAS STATE

