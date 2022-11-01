CAMBRIDGE Mass. – No. 15 Harvard men's water polo hosts its senior day this weekend as part of a three game weekend at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson open the weekend with its senior day at 9:00 a.m. with a matchup against St. Francis Brooklyn before completing the Saturday doubleheader against Iona at 7:00 p.m. The Crimson finish the regular season with a rematch against No. 8 Princeton at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

