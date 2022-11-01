ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

gocrimson.com

Men's Water Polo to Host Senior Day on Saturday as part of Three Game Weekend

CAMBRIDGE Mass. – No. 15 Harvard men's water polo hosts its senior day this weekend as part of a three game weekend at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson open the weekend with its senior day at 9:00 a.m. with a matchup against St. Francis Brooklyn before completing the Saturday doubleheader against Iona at 7:00 p.m. The Crimson finish the regular season with a rematch against No. 8 Princeton at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Volleyball Celebrates Senior Day, Falls to Cornell

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team celebrated their three seniors and faced off against Cornell on Saturday, Nov. 5. Harvard (5-15, 4-8 Ivy) fell to Cornell (5–16, 3-9 Ivy) 1-3 in four sets of 23-25, 17-25, 25-19 and 14-25. The Crimson and Big Red programs went into...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

No. 15/15 Men's Ice Hockey Rides Power Play to 5-2 Win Over Brown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior forward Alex Laferriere scored a pair of goals, and sophomore forward Matthew Coronato and senior defenseman Ryan Siedem each added three assists to help lead No. 15/15 Harvard men's ice hockey (3-0-0, 3-0-0 ECAC Hockey) to a 5-2 win over Brown (1-2-0, 1-2-0 ECAC Hockey) on Friday night (Nov. 4) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. First-year goaltender Aku Koskenvuo made 21 saves in his collegiate debut in net to earn the win.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Men’s Soccer Heads to Princeton Saturday on Six-Game Unbeaten Streak

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer plays at Princeton University on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium in Princeton, New Jersey, with the Crimson bringing a six-game unbeaten streak into the contest. What to Know. Harvard has posted an undefeated 4-0-2...
PRINCETON, NJ

