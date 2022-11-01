Read full article on original website
Robinson man charged with indecency with a child
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
Rookie Central Texas cop wins international award after rescuing human trafficking victims
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A rookie cop from a small Central Texas town has won an international first responder’s award for his role in a traffic stop that resulted in rescuing nine victims of human trafficking. Jordan Williams, 28, has only been a police officer with the Valley Mills...
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating stolen car’s OnStar device
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A man shot in the back of the neck and paralyzed during a robbery earlier this week was able to contact authorities by activating the OnStar device on his car after his alleged attackers left him for dead. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Ashful...
Shooting leaves teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries, juvenile suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous news segment. A juvenile is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot late night Thursday, according to the temple Police Department. Temple Police received a call around 7:13 p.m. about a shooting near Jones Park in...
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park
Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Harker Heights,Texas Veteran’s Day Celebration Set For November 10th
Veteran's Day is one of the most important holidays across the nation. We all should remember the reason for the holiday. It is a time to honor those who gave their time to protect the freedoms we love. On holidays like these, many gather to remember loved ones. In Harker...
Juvenile in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department says the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd Street and W. Avenue H. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers reportedly...
