Temple, TX

KWTX

Robinson man charged with indecency with a child

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
ROBINSON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
LEANDER, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
cherokeephoenix.org

First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

