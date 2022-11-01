Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
Thanks, but no thanks?
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
Don't forget these things as you head out deer hunting!
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Many North Dakotans choose to ignore the unwritten rules of grocery shopping.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
Facebook Scammers Post Fake Morgan Wallen Concert In North Dakota
BEWARE - Facebook scammers hit close to home here in North Dakota. Check with venues before buying tickets in the future!
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry.
In Northern Minnesota - Rare Sight Captured On Video
Researchers Studying Wolves Released This Video
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
mprnews.org
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
KIMT
Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota
A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0