A former Sumner man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with first degree murder. On August 19th, 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by officers after they responded to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discarded the gas can. The home’s owner, 60-year old Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.

