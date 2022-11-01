Read full article on original website
10.04.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
For the second consecutive Friday, the Black Hawks have the night off. This weekend, all of the team’s attention is focused on a Saturday game against the Sioux Falls Stampede. This Saturday is Waterloo’s Hockey Fights Cancer Assist Night. To see the Hawks host the Stampede, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.
11.03.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
It will be awhile before the Hawks climb back aboard their team bus. This Saturday is the third game during an eight-game homestand. Head Coach Matt Smaby talks about the importance of this current stretch. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck set to play in 2A & 1A state volleyball championship games
A pair of area schools will play for state titles today at Xtreme Arena in Coralville following semifinal matches at the State Volleyball Tournament yesterday. In one Class 2A semifinal, top-seeded Dike-New Hartford swept Hinton in three sets. The Wolverines now aim for their third consecutive state championship today when...
Animals Rescued from Cedar Falls Residence
Cedar Falls Public Safety and Code Enforcement officers rescued several neglected animals from a residence on Wednesday. A search warrant was executed at 1206 W. 10th Street regarding an animal neglect investigation. 8 cats, 7 dogs, 7 rabbits, and 1 guinea pig were all rescued from the residence due to unsafe conditions. The animals are in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff. No charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing. Waterloo Animal Control and the Cedar Bend Humane Society also assisted in the rescue effort.
Man Charged with August Arson Fire Now Charged with Murder
A former Sumner man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with first degree murder. On August 19th, 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by officers after they responded to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discarded the gas can. The home’s owner, 60-year old Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.
