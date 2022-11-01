Read full article on original website
nftgators.com
FTX Ventures Invests in Web3 Identity Solution Lens Protocol
FTX is betting on web3 social media. Its venture arm FTX Ventures has invested in Aave’s social media graph Lens Protocol. The amount and fundraising round was not disclosed. FTX has made its first major bet on web3 social media after its venture arm, FTX Ventures invested in Aave’s...
Former Bain Capital Investor ‘Mags’ Kala Launches $30M Web3 Fund
Magdalena “Mags” Kala has launched a $30 million web3 fund. The former Bain Capital Crypto investor will run the fund as a solo GP. The fund will invest in early-stage consumer startups focusing on the web3 space. Magdalena “Mags” Kala has launched a $30 million fund to invest...
Digital Currency Group Promotes Mark Murphy to President Amid Company Restructuring
Mark Murphy was previously Digital Currency Group’s chief operating officer. Around 10 employees have left the firm. After four years with Digital Currency Group, Murphy is the firm’s first president. Crypto-focused venture capital company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), has promoted Mark Murphy from chief operating officer to president,...
Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon
Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
A Total Of 11.5K ETH Was Traded In NFTs In The Past 24H
There was a total of 11.5K ETH in volume in the past 24H. While 72% of the total sales happen on Opensea, 52% of the volume was on Blur.
Blur’s Pros Defy Crypto Winter to Trade $24.6M Worth of NFTs in 24 Hours
Blur registered a transaction volume of 13,476.4 ETH ~$24.6 million on Wednesday. The newly launched NFT platform offers pro traders an opportunity to trade NFTs from multiple marketplaces. The platform is backed by Paradigm Capital among other leading web3 VCs. Newly launched NFT aggregator platform Blur has on Wednesday registered...
Four Blockchains Making an Impact on the NFT Market
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea rose to fame whilst being powered by Ethereum before integrating multiple blockchains. Polygon powers Reddit’s collectible avatars and NFT marketplace as well as Instagram’s upcoming NFT toolkit. Solana commands the second-largest share of the NFT market while Ripple is bringing more creators to the...
Immutable is Enforcing NFT Royalty Fees on Ethereum
Immutable has extended its enforceable royalties feature to Ethereum. The Layer 2 Ethereum scaling protocol wants to protect $1.8B worth of creator royalties on the platform. Immutable is taking a different direction from the one taken by several NFT platforms that have made NFT royalties optional or gotten rid entirely.
Web3 Infrastructure is Becoming a Congested Space as Competition Intensifies
Web3 infrastructure remains fragmented as blockchain companies continue to push for interoperability. Startups are launching solutions aimed at enabling cross-chain interoperability. Others are building ecosystems that bridge web2 and web3. The web3 infrastructure space has become one of the hottest segments of blockchain technology. Startups are jumping into the crypto...
