nd.edu
In memoriam: William M. Fairley, professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering and earth sciences
William M. Fairley, professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering and earth sciences at the University of Notre Dame, passed away Oct. 9. He was 93. Fairley earned a bachelor’s degree at Colby College, a master’s degree in geology from the University of Maine and a doctoral degree in geology (using the G.I. bill) from Johns Hopkins University.
nd.edu
Students, Faculty Discuss Experiences in Washington Program
For those looking to gain internship experience while studying off-campus, the Notre Dame Washington Program poses an exciting and unique opportunity. Open to sophomores and juniors, the program boasts alumni who have gone on to work with The Washington Post, CNN, Facebook, and in Congress. Students spend at least three...
nd.edu
Cutting-edge collaborators: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
This weekend, Notre Dame will face Clemson for what is the seventh football matchup between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish. While they may have only had a few games on the field, researchers from both universities have long worked together in the lab — studying chronic disease and children’s health, exploring planet formation and building autonomous machines.
