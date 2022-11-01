We spend a lot of time here at TTAC covering dealer markups, inventory shortages, and so on. So it was only natural that this article would catch my eye. I know we've asked similar QOTDs recently, so let's keep this one pretty narrow: What is your strategy for car shopping, both in terms of prep and once you get to the dealer? Let's limit this to what happens when you're actually in the process, not just browsing Cars.com and daydreaming about that nice Mustang. Same deal if you're on the lot but just kicking tires or checking out Monroneys. So let's focus on how you deal with salespeople either at the store or online/over the phone. Or how you arm yourself with research before sitting down with Slick Rick, the top salesman in all of Bumblefreak County.

20 HOURS AGO