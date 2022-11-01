Read full article on original website
Tour the luxurious interior of Mercedes-Benz's $141,000 Tesla rival, which has 4 screens, massaging seats, and a fingerprint scanner
The all-electric EQS sedan is an incredibly comfortable and quiet place to spend time — if you can afford its $100,000 starting price.
This Rare Stick-Shift Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth For Sale Packs a Turbo and Supercharger
Garret BehmThis might be the best possible life that a stick-shift 190E can live.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng built the most literal interpretation of 'flying car' we've seen yet — watch its maiden voyage
Code-named the X3, Xpeng's flying car is designed to "fly over traffic congestion" and seamlessly switch between driving and flying.
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
Truth About Cars
Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV
It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
Truth About Cars
Borla Developing Customizable “Exhaust System” for EVs
Borla Exhaust is a staple at SEMA and usually has some new product on hand. However, they’re usually supposed to be attached to vehicles sporting a combustion engine, making the Ford Mach-E that’s taken pole position at the company’s display area feel like a prank. Though it isn’t. The all-electric model needed to be there so Borla could show off its all-new “exhaust" kit that relies on speakers to make noise.
2023 Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan Costs $75,050, With Room To Grow
The EQE sedan doesn't crest into six-figure territory. At least for now.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-Benz SMNR Simply Defies the Known Laws of Physics
In support of its exclusive partnership with Riot Games, Mercedes-Benz will unveil a car it calls the “Mercedes-Benz Project SMNR” at the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship this coming November 5 in San Francisco. Project SMNR, which stands for “Summoner”, is a two-seater coupe not bound by the laws of physics. In other words, it is virtual by nature.
Road & Track
Wince in Pain as This LaFerrari Smashes its Side Skirt While Exiting a Parking Spot
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. There aren't many sounds that make us cringe as hard as crunching supercar metal. This video of a Ferrari LaFerrari ripping its side skirt open on a curb is right up there with the worst slow-speed crashes we've seen, simply because of how avoidable it seemed to be.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: How Do You Deal With the Dealer?
We spend a lot of time here at TTAC covering dealer markups, inventory shortages, and so on. So it was only natural that this article would catch my eye. I know we've asked similar QOTDs recently, so let's keep this one pretty narrow: What is your strategy for car shopping, both in terms of prep and once you get to the dealer? Let's limit this to what happens when you're actually in the process, not just browsing Cars.com and daydreaming about that nice Mustang. Same deal if you're on the lot but just kicking tires or checking out Monroneys. So let's focus on how you deal with salespeople either at the store or online/over the phone. Or how you arm yourself with research before sitting down with Slick Rick, the top salesman in all of Bumblefreak County.
Truth About Cars
Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising
Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. The company is recommending that its brands pause advertising on Twitter for the time being. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen Auto Group...
