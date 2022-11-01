ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

ASRock's Side Panel Turns Your Case Into a Secondary Display

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tsLA_0iuyhBf900

As shared by @momomo_us on Twitter, ASRock has built a new accessory for PC builders that allows you to turn your PC chassis' side panel into an LCD monitor. The gadget is a 13.3' side panel kit designed to be tapped to the inside of your see-through side panel, giving users an additional display for monitoring system resources and temperatures or being used as a secondary monitor altogether.

The screen is a 16:9 aspect ratio 1080P IPS 60Hz display, measuring 13.3 inches diagonally. This screen is the equivalent of a laptop display. It uses the same connection method as laptops, featuring an embedded DisplayPort (eDP) connector.

Unfortunately, this represents a problem for most PC users. The connector was originally designed specifically for mobile, and embedded PC solutions, meaning the connector is not available on standard desktop motherboards or graphics cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxni9_0iuyhBf900

(Image credit: AsRock)

As a result, only ASRock motherboards support the side panel, and only a few models at best, with less than ten motherboards featuring the eDP connector. The list includes the following motherboards: Z790 LiveMixer, Z790 Pro RS/D4, Z790M-ITX WiFi, Z790 Steel Legend WiFi, Z790 PG Lightning, Z790 Pro RS, Z790 PG Lightning/D4. H610M-ITX/eDP, and B650E PG-ITX WiFi.

Sadly adapters aren't a solution either since eDP to DP (or any other display output) adapters don't exist today. Furthermore, creating an adapter is problematic because eDP runs both power and video signals through a single cable.

It's a shame this accessory won't get mainstream popularity due to these compatibility issues. But for the few users with the correct motherboard, this side panel kit can provide a full secondary monitor that takes up no additional space on your desk. The only sacrifice you'll make is blocking all the shiny RGB lighting inside your chassis.

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy