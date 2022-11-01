Construction is underway at the roundabout on the east side of town for a building that will house a Dollar General store. The property is across Bluff Road from the Kwik Trip. Since the property was purchased from the city last year, the Common Council was able to have input towards the goal of more desirable design specifications than are found in many of the stores. When the Plan and Architectural Review Commission reviewed the site plan, the planning consultant, Sonja Kruesel of Vandewalle & Associates, mentioned that, “the building materials and architectural presentation of this development exceeds that of many Dollar General stores. The proposed structure includes lap siding and gabled roofs, false dormers, masonry, cupola, glass windows and a vented soffit atop the roof among other features.”

3 DAYS AGO