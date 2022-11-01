Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peace at the pump: Settlement reached in lawsuit over Woodman’s gas prices
WAUKESHA — A year and a half after competitors sued Woodman’s, alleging the latter illegally sold gasoline below state-mandated minimums, the parties reached a confidential settlement during the second day of trial last month. In March 2021, Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, and Super Four Corp. of...
whitewaterbanner.com
Dollar General Store Under Construction
Construction is underway at the roundabout on the east side of town for a building that will house a Dollar General store. The property is across Bluff Road from the Kwik Trip. Since the property was purchased from the city last year, the Common Council was able to have input towards the goal of more desirable design specifications than are found in many of the stores. When the Plan and Architectural Review Commission reviewed the site plan, the planning consultant, Sonja Kruesel of Vandewalle & Associates, mentioned that, “the building materials and architectural presentation of this development exceeds that of many Dollar General stores. The proposed structure includes lap siding and gabled roofs, false dormers, masonry, cupola, glass windows and a vented soffit atop the roof among other features.”
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
wpr.org
Abortion training is part of medical school curriculum, but some Wisconsin programs are having trouble providing it post Roe
Wisconsin doctors have been scrambling to understand and interpret the state’s 1849 abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the decision is also complicating medical student training. Officials at the Medical College of Wisconsin are making plans to train current OB-GYN residents...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin officials show what was collected on Drug Take Back Day, discuss opioid treatment plans
State officials are showing off the haul of unwanted and unused prescription drugs taken back during last Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The media were invited into a site in Waukesha Monday where state workers and National Guard members transferred tens of thousands of pounds of old drugs into boxes. The drugs were wrapped in plastic before being sent to an incinerator in Indiana.
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Getting Reports of a major scene at a local ER
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
spectrumnews1.com
Kimberly and Waunakee, the two best programs in Wisconsin the past 15 years, highlight WIAA quarterfinal matchups
WISCONSIN — The WIAA football playoffs continue Friday night across the state. Following are five Level 2 games that are worth keeping a close watch on as teams continue their quest to reach Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Division 1. Kimberly (10-1) at Waunakee (11-0) This is the premier...
