Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fiusports.com

Football Heads to Lone Star State for Battle with North Texas

FIU (4-4, 2-2 C-USA) AT NORTH TEXAS (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) Head Coach: Mike MacIntyre (Georgia Tech '89) Overall Record: 50-69 (10th season) Record at FIU: 4-4 (1st season) Head Coach: Seth Littrell (Oklahoma '01) Overall Record: 42-42 (7th season) Record at UNT: 42-42 (7th season) SETTING THE STAGE. FIU returns...
DENTON, TX
fiusports.com

Swim and Dive Welcomes Illinois to Miami for Dual Meet

MIAMI (Nov. 2, 2022) – Swimming and Diving is set to host Illinois, this weekend, in the second dual meet of the season for the Panthers. The two teams will compete on Friday, November 4 at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m. ET, all at the FIU Aquatic Center at the Biscayne Bay Campus.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Remembering the Late Brian Piccolo

The late Brian Piccolo was born 79 years ago on Halloween 1943. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Piccolo is one of football’s most inspiring stories. Although he was an outstanding football and baseball player in high school, Piccolo’s only scholarship offers came from Wake Forest and Wichita State. He chose Wake Forest and went on to an outstanding career. During his senior year in 1964, Piccolo led the nation in rushing and scoring and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the North vs. South Shrine All Star Game at the Orange Bowl. But despite a tremendous college career, Piccolo was ignored by the AFL and NFL drafts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WBEN 930AM

Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers

Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Greenmarkets reopen

Shana Criscitiello (far left) and Carolina Albuquerque purchase fresh fruits and juices from vendor Juan Mejias of My Exotic Fruits at the Delray Beach Green Market. My Exotic Fruits is a farm based in the Redlands area of Miami-Dade County. Read more about the greenmarkets here. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Hurricane Lisa make landfall

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall on the coast of Belize with winds of 85 mph. Martin has strengthened to our 7th hurricane of the season. Lisa remains a category 1 with landfall expected later today. Lisa has made landfall and will be bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. This storm is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL

Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme

Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

