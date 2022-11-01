Read full article on original website
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
1 killed in Calhoun County morning crash
One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
Plenty of Ballots Have Already Been Cast in Kossuth County
–Election Day is less than a week away, but several Kossuth County voters have already cast their ballot. Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden tells KLGA News that they have kept busy between those stopping by the office to vote and those who requested absentee ballots. State law now requires that...
Siouxland Stories: The history behind Goat Hill and the Clay County Fair
Each year, hundreds of thousands of people attend the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. But even before that, many more are reminded of the fairs upcoming dates by a unique billboard along the northwest Iowa countryside.
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
Operation Greenlight to be Observed Nov. 7-13
–The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation showing their support for “Operation Greenlight”. Kossuth County Veterans Affairs Director Dan Green tells KLGA News that Operation Greenlight is another way to recognize the service of our country’s veterans. Green says they are hoping area residents and...
Titonka Man Facing Two Felony Charges
–A Titonka man is facing a pair of felony charges following an alleged incident Tuesday evening. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence in Titonka just after 5 PM Tuesday. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and arrested 64-year-old Timothy James Hall.
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
Rolfe Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges
A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. Back on October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street in Rolfe. Authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason...
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall
MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Proudly Presents Craig Grossi, Author of the NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center proudly presents Craig Grossi, author of the 2022-23 NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. A...
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
Algona FFA National Results
At The National Environmental and Natural Resources FFA Contest. INDIANAPOLIS- Four Members of the Algona FFA chapter were recognized as they participated at the National FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event (CDE). The event was held in conjunction with the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Members of the team were Reid Louwagie, Ian Fehr, Logan Lentz, and Aidan Morris. The team finished in 16th place and earned a silver rating.
