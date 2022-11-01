Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
Election Officials Say Efforts to Intimidate Voters Are Widening
A resident drops off a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times) In the final stanza of the midterms, election officials in several states are warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even as voter fraud is rare. At the same time, those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing...
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is wrong to suggest that there is a correlation between voter turnout and voter suppression because suppression is about barriers,” she said. “If […] The post Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
NBC News
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Comments / 0