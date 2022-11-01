ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a backup to Jonathan Taylor, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday.

Moss and a 2023 draft choice -- a conditional sixth-rounder -- go to the Colts and the Bills add the versatile Hines, who has 25 receptions for 188 yards this season.

The trade is pending physicals and was reportedly accepted by the NFL moments before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

Hines signed a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in September and joins a backfield that includes leading rusher Devin Singletary.

Hines, 25, has 235 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018. He also has 300 career carries for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, plus two punt return scores.

James Cook has carved a niche as a backup running back in Buffalo and Moss was inactive in Week 6.

Moss, 24, was a third-round pick in 2020 and has 17 carries for 91 yards this season.

He has 225 career carries for 917 yards (4.1-yard average) and eight touchdowns.

The Exponent

The Exponent

ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

