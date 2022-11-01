Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week, but the minor change won't be enough to stir the housing market awake, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 6.95% for the week ending Nov. 3, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This was a decrease from the previous week when it averaged 7.08% but was still significantly higher than last year when it was 3.09%.

