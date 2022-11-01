Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Housing market will lead us into a recession, and will lead us out: MBA forecast
The housing market, which has slowed significantly from last year as mortgage rates continue to edge higher, could be what pulls the U.S. into a recession next year, according to economists at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Mortgage interest rates have risen significantly since last year amid the Federal Reserve's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mortgage rates drop slightly as homebuyers navigate 'unpredictable landscape': Freddie Mac
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week, but the minor change won't be enough to stir the housing market awake, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 6.95% for the week ending Nov. 3, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This was a decrease from the previous week when it averaged 7.08% but was still significantly higher than last year when it was 3.09%.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks last quarter - and plowed another $1 billion into buybacks
Buffett's company stocked up on equities, continued repurchasing shares, and added about $4 billion to its cash pile in the third quarter.
