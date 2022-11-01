ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWEEK

Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing

A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Woodburn Independent

'Am I dreaming or is this real?'

Gervais FFA brought joy to the faces of the school district's younger students with its annual Pumpkin Patch. If it's not the most fun day of the year for many Gervais students, it certainly has to have a place in the running. Gervais High School FFA hosted its annual Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Oct. 28, under skies that threatened to unleash showers but couldn't dampen spirits. From 9:15 am. through the early afternoon classes, students from the elementary school took turns turning out at the patch behind the high school where the students culled through the patch and picked their...
GERVAIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
SEAL ROCK, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon

If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck

Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Victim identified in fatal Highway 47 crash outside Forest Grove

The Oregon State Police confirmed that one person, a Forest Grove resident, died in the Thursday, Nov. 3, wreck.A 70-year-old man died in a crash on Oregon Highway 47 in between Forest Grove and Banks on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, the Oregon State Police confirmed. An Oregon State Police spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the crash the crash appeared to be fatal, but the agency didn't officially confirm it until Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, identifying the deceased as 70-year-old Leo Vanderzanden. Vanderzanden, a Forest Grove resident, was driving northbound on the state route — signed locally as Nehalem Highway —...
FOREST GROVE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision

Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
ALBANY, OR

