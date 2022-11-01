Gervais FFA brought joy to the faces of the school district's younger students with its annual Pumpkin Patch. If it's not the most fun day of the year for many Gervais students, it certainly has to have a place in the running. Gervais High School FFA hosted its annual Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Oct. 28, under skies that threatened to unleash showers but couldn't dampen spirits. From 9:15 am. through the early afternoon classes, students from the elementary school took turns turning out at the patch behind the high school where the students culled through the patch and picked their...

GERVAIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO