Monroeville, OH

Fifth straight regional big boost for Monroeville program

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago
MONROEVILLE — Every championship is significant to a specific season or year.

But when players and coaches in a program can hold up an open hand to show all five fingers in celebration, the meaning of said championship gets heavier.

The Monroeville volleyball team won its fifth consecutive Division IV district championship on Oct. 27 when the Eagles (21-4) defeated Seneca East (20-5) in four sets at Willard High School.

The win also meant the current senior class for head coach Kendra Snook were in junior high when the district run started in 2018.

Now, that group will help lead the No. 14-ranked Eagles into Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal vs. Canton Central Catholic (19-7) at Strongsville High School.

“Anytime you win a championship it is special because it is with a new group of kids,” Snook said. “To have done it five years in a row is really special. I think it shows how hard everyone in the program is working starting with our youth program.

“Monroeville volleyball is exciting, and there are a lot of little girls that want to be a part of it as they grow up,” she added. “They work hard from the time they are young and have bought into the program, and more importantly, they also want the opportunity to have the chance to compete for championships when they are in high school.”

This season, the Eagles have an interesting breakdown of grade levels on the roster. The team relies heavily on four seniors, but also three freshmen. That mix has led to the usual high expectations, but also leaves the room to grow even more in the future.

Snook knows it’s a pretty good position to be in.

“The mixture of the senior leadership and veteran play along with the talent of the youth has played a huge part in continuing the success of this program,” she said. “The veterans have really stepped up and pushed everyone on the team to continue to work hard and get better.

“But because of our youth, we have had huge room for improvement, which has allowed us to continue to get better every time we step on the court.”

The Eagles are led by senior hitter Maddie Daniel, who could reach 500 kills this season on Thursday. Daniel will enter the match with 483 kills (28 blocks). She adds 392 digs from the back row and has served 140 points with 45 aces.

Senior setter Madi Clark has been successful at a 98 percent clip with 862 assists. She’s been just as accurate at the service line with 262 points and 83 aces on 97 percent serving, and also has 263 digs.

Senior libero Lilly White anchors the back row with 617 digs and has served 276 points and 52 aces at 96 percent.

Junior Abbi Poths has served 230 points (90 percent) with 56 aces and has 315 digs.

The freshmen trio of Ady Adams (143 kills, 13 blocks), Madison Reiber (200 kills, 29 blocks) and Alexa Adams (159 kills, 37 blocks) have taken some pressure off Daniel up front.

Alexa Adams has also served 136 points with 40 aces and has 116 digs, while senior Brooke Schafer has 162 digs.

The experienced and young Eagles will be facing a Canton Central Catholic team that was seeded fifth, but knocked off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the district round to advance.

During the regular season, the Crusaders lost to five other 20-win teams in Massillon Tuslaw (22-4), Smithville (20-5), Akron Hoban (20-6), Canton GlenOak (21-4) and Norton (20-5).

The Crusaders have a 1-2 punch at the net in 6-foot junior Madison Heiser (339 kills) and 5-10 junior Lauren Neisel (338 kills). Junior Sydney Turner has 847 assists with just 26 errors this season, while senior Gracyn Clark has 408 digs.

“They are a very talented team,” Snook said of the Crusaders. “They have two go-to hitters along with very solid defense. They play a difficult schedule, which allows them to play a wide variety of very difficult teams … they are battle tested.”

Monroeville will enter the match extremely-tested as well. The Eagles lost to Vermilion (22-3) in five on Aug. 25; Seneca East (20-5) in four on Aug. 29; Galion in four on Sept. 26 and Mohawk (23-2) in four on Oct. 8.

Both the Sailors (Div. II) and Galion (Div. III) also won district titles and will be playing on Thursday.

“In order to be successful at this level, we will need to really focus on playing our style,” Snook said. “We will need to win the serve and serve receive game and make sure that we control our side of the net.

“We will need to play with a lot of energy, but also with a lot of control. We hope to have a huge fan base cheering us on and making it an exciting atmosphere for everyone.”

