B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews Ruled Out vs. Saints due to Injury
The tight end injured his shoulder against Tampa Bay in Week 8.
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Report: Nebraska strongly considering two former Big 12 coaches
Nebraska is still searching for a new head football coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Report: Braves offered Dansby Swanson around $100 million
If you’re already tired of Dansby Swanson rumors, I apologize because we are just getting started. Just like last season with Freddie Freeman, new details surrounding conversations between Swanson and his potential suitors will emerge seemingly weekly. Most of it will be a whole lot of nothing, but this is one of the first nuggets revealed this offseason that carries some weight.
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V/status/1588261765598806017. Propelling the offense with...
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022
The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction
With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
