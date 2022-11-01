Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
The Dispatch
County Moving Process Forward On Buckingham
SNOW HILL – Plans for the eventual replacement of Buckingham Elementary School continue to move forward. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Worcester County Public Schools Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal year 2024. The CIP includes a planning request for Buckingham, the aging Berlin school built in 1978.
WBOC
Ocean City to Offer Free Bus Service on Election Day
OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City will be offering free bus service for all users on Election Day next week. The “no-fare” policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes. ADA service is available to qualified individuals during the same days and hours that the “beach Bus” service is in operation, but 24-hour advanced trip reservations are required, according to the town.
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
WBOC
Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position
OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
WBOC
Pittsville On Path to Accept More Grants
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced two towns in Washington County and one town in Wicomico County that have been named Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The Sustainable Communities program offers local governments loans, grants and tax credits that can support brick and mortar community projects, small business development, job creation and tourism. Pittsville town manager Joseph Mangini says the town already has some projects in mind.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth cashes in on parking
As part of last year’s annual review of the city’s parking, Rehoboth Beach officials decided to make all meters $3 an hour. The change has paid dividends. The city’s budget runs April 1 to March 31, and this year’s budget included $5.6 million in anticipated meter and permit parking revenue – $4.65 million from meters; $950,000 from permits.
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
WMDT.com
Diakonia celebrates 50th anniversary, hopes to expand soon into affordable housing units in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md- Diakonia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week of helping the homeless in Ocean City. The organization has been providing those in need with food, shelter, and transport to services as well as helping people get back into homes since 1972. Director Ken Argot tells 47ABC that when the program first started it was just about helping homeless youth on the boardwalk- and has grown in response to the need, and to help as many people as possible.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
starpublications.online
Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary sale
The auxiliary of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department is holding an apple dumpling, soup, and chicken salad sale on Nov. 12. Pre-orders only through Nov. 6. The cost is $4 per apple dumpling, chicken salad (pint) for $8, and vegetable beef soup (quart) for $10. Pickup is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, located at 302 East King Street. Pick up at the back parking lot/engine bay. Enter by Pine St. for drive thru. Payment by cash or checks payable to LASVFD. To place an order contact any member, email svfdladies@gmail.com, or call or text Isabel at 302-245-5418 or Margie at 302-519-5954 (after 5 p.m.).
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
WBOC
Patrick Francis O'Connor
Patrick Francis O’Connor, 93, of Salisbury, MD passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Patrick and Jean (Scheller) O’Connor. To read full obituary, click Here.
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
Comments / 0