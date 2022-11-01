ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election Day

By Raquel Martin
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — We’re now just one week away from a consequential midterm election and both Democrats and Republicans are ramping things up to try and energize voters.

The direction of the country for at least the next two years will be decided by next week’s election. Voters will decide if Republicans or Democrats will seize power in Congress and in key governor positions.

A ‘red wave’ is expected for many races and Democrats are campaigning hard to try and hold the line.

President Joe Biden has stops in Florida, New Mexico and Pennsylvania during his busy schedule one week before Election Day.

On Tuesday in Florida, home to the country’s second largest population of Americans 65 and older, the president warned if Republicans take control of Congress, they could slash Social Security and Medicare benefits.

“We’re making real progress,” Biden said. “I believe hard work should be rewarded. And I believe that we should leave no one behind.”

In contrast, he highlighted Democrats’ efforts to lower costs for seniors.

“Medicare premiums are going to be down,” Biden said.

He’s not the only one pushing that message in the final stretch. Former President Barack Obama is also crisscrossing the country to rally Democrats to the polls.

“I am here to ask you to vote,” Obama said. “They want to gut Social Security and Medicare and then give some more tax breaks to the wealthy.”

Keith Schipper with the Republican National Committee says voters are fed up with record high inflation and is confident Republicans are poised to take back control of the House next week.

“Let’s be clear, this has been the boogie man that Democrats have trotted out every time they’ve been on the verge of losing elections,” Schipper said. “It’s a sign of their desperation because they’re going to lose.”

The Republican party is not taking their lead in the polls for granted. Right now, party leaders are also ramping up their travel schedules to ensure every voter, especially undecided independents, get to the polls by Tuesday night.

Biden goes after Trump ‘lies’ in democracy speech after Pelosi attack

President Biden on Wednesday went after former President Trump and other Republicans who continue to tout 2020 election lies, warning democracy is on the ballot just six days before the midterms and following the violent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband. “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United […]
Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
ROCHESTER, NY
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
AFP

Biden, Trump come out firing in last days before midterms

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump launched multi-state campaign blitzes Thursday ahead of midterm elections that could end up hobbling the Democrat's next two years, while setting the stage for a Trump comeback attempt. Over three days, he is flying on to California, Chicago and finally Pennsylvania, where popular former president Barack Obama -- for whom he served as vice president for eight years -- will join him at a rally Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Biden’s real body man

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

NotedDC — White House is Biden’s to lose in 2024, analyst says

The dust isn’t anywhere near settled for this year’s midterms, but already eyes are looking ahead to the next White House race, with major implications for both parties. While Democrats are bracing for a potential drubbing in next week’s midterms, one prominent political scientist says at this point the next election is President Biden‘s to lose.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?

Joe Biden wasn't progressives’ first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn’t their second or third, either.But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president's most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.Their alliance was as fruitful as it was unlikely. And it could soon be put to the test.Democrats are bracing for losses in Tuesday's elections that could cost them their majorities in the House and Senate, an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country.Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party's best chance to flip a Republican-held Senate seat on Tuesday. Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia.Former President Donald...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

In Dueling Speeches, Biden and Obama Warn That Democracy Is at a Breaking Point

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, both President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama warned that if the current far-right extremist candidates win their elections next week, the country’s democratic foundations would be at risk. The dueling speeches came as Democrats scramble to urge voters in the final stretch before next week’s elections to reject election deniers on the ballot around the country.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state

President Joe Biden’s warnings that American democracy is under threat have clearly resonated with some voters in Georgia. “This democracy thing was a nice experiment while it lasted” one man told me. He said he believes talk of a second civil war is not exaggerated. He told me...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

