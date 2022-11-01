Read full article on original website
Related
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
At least 3 million Americans of voting age live abroad. It's a group that could wield substantial political power, if fully activated.
City Journal
Reforms, Not Blame
Data are piling up about the academic and mental-health catastrophes that pandemic school closures facilitated. Policymakers must work to prevent such widespread, long-lasting closures from happening again. Locales with a high percentage of Democratic voters, even in red states, shut children out of school the longest. The mainstream press has...
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
City Journal
Fortress Unionism
The pandemic accelerated a trend that has plagued private-sector unions for decades and public-sector unions for the past decade: declining membership. In recent years, union membership losses mounted, even as worker shortages during the Covid lockdowns gave employees new leverage in the workplace, and despite a recent Gallup poll showing that Americans’ favorable view of labor unions has hit a nearly six-decade high. Unions and their allies blame their continuing membership losses on GOP laws and policies that have made it hard to organize workplaces. “[T]here’s a war on organizing, collective bargaining, unions, and workers,” President Biden’s campaign literature declared back in 2020. “Republican governors and state legislatures across the country have advanced anti-worker legislation to undercut the labor movement and collective bargaining.”
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch
"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband. ...
City Journal
The Case for Optimism on Affirmative Action
The marathon oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard presage, by all accounts, a victory for the conservative legal movement. The expected ruling, which would strike down decades of nonsensical jurisprudence preserving a system of explicit racial discrimination, has been a goal second only to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in importance to the Right.
Comments / 0