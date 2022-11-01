Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
Kansas City man charged with murder, string of arsons
Caldwell County prosecutors charged Harold Edwards Jr., of Kansas City, with first-degree murder and setting a string of arsons in May.
Man facing murder, assault charges in connection to Halloween party shooting
A 22-year-old man is facing charges of murdering one person and shooting another person in connection to a Halloween Party Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, that left five others injured.
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Family of man shot, killed by KCPD in 2019 reaches $5M settlement
The Kansas City Police Department reached a wrongful death settlement agreement with the family of a man shot and killed by police in 2019.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting. Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would...
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
Kansas City man charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Prosecutors charge D'Angelo Fisher of Kansas City with first-degree murder in an August shooting that killed a woman at a gas station.
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
Independence man convicted in connection with home invasion
A federal jury convicted Theodore Watkins Jr., of Independence, in connection with a May 2022, home invasion that injured an elderly woman.
Independence man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Oriana Starr in 2020
An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.
mycouriertribune.com
Man found dead in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 KC medical researchers
CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers. On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Myana Henderson's family relieved with charges against her alleged killer
Myana Henderson, 21, was killed in August after being shot at a convenience store in KCMO. Her loved ones feel relief now that charges have been filed against her accused killer.
Mom wants answers on son’s death at Jackson County jail
A local mom says her son overdosed and died during his first night in the Jackson County jail, following a misdemeanor arrest. Now she wants answers.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
Eastern Jackson County police departments form task force
They didn’t plan on announcing its formation Thursday, but the team’s response to an overnight Independence shooting prompted them to move forward.
