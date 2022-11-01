Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
wrestletalk.com
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton Return Revealed
WWE’s original plans for Randy Orton when he makes his return to TV from a severe back injury have been revealed. Orton has been absent from WWE since May 2022, and as of now isn’t expected back until sometime in 2023. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, WWE’s plan...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
WWE Legend Shares Andre The Giant Story About Pooping On An Airplane: Passengers Were 'Gagging, Puking And Crying'
WWE legend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake shared a gobsmacking story about Andre The Giant and an airline flight he will never forget.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Former Star
She has their eye. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in the last few months and there is nothing to suggest that they are going to calm down. Some of these returns have come out of nowhere with names who never got a serious chance in the company being brought back. That might be happening again as WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back another past star.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
