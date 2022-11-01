Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
Missing AEW Star Appears In Dynamite Vignette, Appears Set For Return
I guess he isn’t done? There have been some shakeups in AEW over the last few months, but some of them have not been exactly clear. This has led to some speculation about who is still in the company and who might have departed, but this week saw a vignette focusing on a name who seemed to have been done with the company. That does not seem to be the case any longer.
WWE Celebrating a Decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins
Believe. WWE is beginning a special event in the month of November that commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins making their debut with the company. From WWE.com:. Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would...
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Comes Up Swinging In Serious Moment
That looked a bit more serious. Wrestlers have a lot to take care of in any given match, with their fellow stars’ safety at the top of the list. It means everything to keep your opponents safe but there is always the chance that things can go wrong in the blink of an eye. That might have happened earlier this week, as one star did not seem happy with what was going on in her match.
Former WWE Developmental Star Charged With Assault That Led To Woman’s Death
That’s a lot more serious. Wrestlers are larger than life characters but they are very real life people when the camera is turned off. You are going to hear about wrestlers doing run of the mill things, which is not exactly something that draws the most interest. Every now and then though, you hear about something that is a lot more serious, which is the case in another situation.
WWE Set To Likely Break All Time Royal Rumble Record
Records are made to be broken. WWE has been around for a very long time now and the company has quite the history. Over the decades, WWE has put together all kinds of shows and events that take place on a regular basis. These are some of the most famous events in all of wrestling and now WWE seems set to break a record with a show that has been running for well over thirty years.
New Title Match With Personal Touch Added To AEW Full Gear
The card continues to grow. We are less than three weeks away from AEW Full Gear, which will be one of the few times that AEW goes on pay per view during the year. As a result, the company tends to stack up its pay per view cards, which seems to be the case again. Now the card has gotten even bigger, as a new title match has been added to the show with a bit of a personal touch.
Adam Cole Explains Strange Moments Resulting From Medical Condition
That’s a rare one. There are all kinds of medical issues that can cause problems for wrestlers, some of which are rather common in the sport. At the same time, there are some that you do not see very often and those can make for some of the more interesting cases. That would apply to a major AEW star, who has revealed a medical issue he had to deal with earlier in his life.
Jeff Jarrett’s New Executive Role In AEW
The Chosen One has been chosen. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his return to professional wrestling, debuting in AEW. He attacked Darby Allin with a guitar and allied himself with Jay Lethal and his crew. But what is Jarrett’s role in the company?. Tony Khan...
Two WWE Stars set For Hulu Reality Series
A different kind of show. Wrestlers are larger than life characters and you never know what you are going to see when they get in the ring. Their personalities are given the chance to shine through and it makes for some special moments when they get to do something that you would not see in day to day life. Now you might get to see something that goes in a different, yet still interesting direction.
John Laurinaitis Threatened To Fire A WWE Trainer Over Wearing Sweatpants
It’s a corporate thing. WWE is a rather large company and the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. They have their headquarters at Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut, which is run like any othe corporate office would be. This can make for some slightly strange issues though and now a former WWE star is explaining how serious things got for him at one point.
WWE Changes Recruiting Philosophy, Scouting Talent Again
That’s a change of pace. WWE has a very talented roster of stars but there are times when new names have to be added. There are a variety of places that can serve as a line of talent, with WWE recently looking in one rather specific direction to find its next generation of stars. Now though, it seems that direction might be shifting back towards the place WWE looked before.
AEW Dynamite Results – November 2, 2022
We are less than three weeks away from Full Gear and just over a month away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle so we are going to be in for some pretty important moments over the next few weeks. The big story coming into this week continues to be MJF, who seems to be teasing one heck of a face turn. Let’s get to it.
Injury Update On R-Truth (And It Might Be Very Bad)
That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are one of the few universal problems for wrestlers and there is almost no way around them. No matter how much experience or training a wrestler may have, there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt. That seems to be the case again with a veteran, who could have suffered quite a significant injury earlier this week.
