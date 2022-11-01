The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 29-17 Thursday to begin Week 9 in the National Football League. Here are the Associated Press’ predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 9 slate. SUNDAY Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS) Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost four in a row and are 3-5 for the first time since Brett Favre was in Green Bay. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row after the “Hard Knocks” hype. The Packers are due for a breakout win.

12 MINUTES AGO