Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo say Hercules live-action remake will be inspired by TikTok
Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said their upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Hercules will be inspired by TikTok. In an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers highlighted how some recent Disney remakes have been criticised for playing it safe and closely sticking to the original material. In...
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
digitalspy.com
Jennifer Lawrence exits new movie because of The Dropout
Jennifer Lawrence has exited her new film with Adam McKay titled Bad Blood because of the Hulu show The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence was set to play her iteration of Holmes in the McKay film, which she was also...
digitalspy.com
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role
Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
digitalspy.com
Friends star Matthew Perry reveals big format change he wanted
Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to convince producers to change the format of the show for one episode. The actor has been chatting a lot about the show recently for the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, including difficult times with co-stars and nearly missing last year's reunion.
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star teases more action and "more dragons" in season 2
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon season 2 will turn up the heat, according to Graham McTavish, who plays Ser Harrold Westerling. The Scotsman portrays the former Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, who walked away from services to the crown in the season 1 finale. And...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
digitalspy.com
What lost/missing/heavily edited films would you most like to see?
Todd Browning's London After Midnight starring Lon Chaney and Victor Sjöström's Divine Woman starring Greta Garbo. Both were lost in MGM's infamous vault fire. The initial 182 minute cut of the Judy Garland version of A Star is Born. The original cut of The Golden Compass that will...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
Once you've noticed it, you can't un-hear it...
Listen on Saturday for the way Shirley says 'nine'. Before anyone accuses me of 'regionalism', it's not her accent. It's obviously a deliberate affectation. I think she's trying to clamber aboard Len's 'seveeeeen' bandwagon. But once you notice it, it doesn't half grate. A slightly different take for this thread...
Comments / 0