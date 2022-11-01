Season 12 of the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway will be its last, according to a tweet from Colin Mochrie, one of its lead performers. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” he wrote. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.” Season 11 of the revival is currently airing on The CW Friday nights at 9/8c. Its final run will mark its 12th season on The CW, but 20th overall, including six seasons on ABC and two on ABC Family. TVLine has reached out to The CW...

