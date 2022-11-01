ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Lindholm emerges as Bruins' early season MVP after stunning win

There was plenty of talk before the NHL trade deadline last season that Hampus Lindholm wasn't the elite defenseman he used to be, and that giving up a bunch of quality assets for him would be a poor decision. He's no longer a No. 1 guy, skeptics said. Luckily for...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams

DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NHL names Bruins' David Pastrnak No. 2 star for October

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still doesn't have a contract beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it's not negatively impacting his on-ice performance. In fact, it could be fueling Pastrnak to play at an even higher level. The league announced Tuesday its three stars for the month of October, and...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact

The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hockey Writers

4 Devils Takeaways From 5-2 Win Over the Canucks

The New Jersey Devils continued their winning ways last night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 for their fourth straight win to begin their western Canada trip. The Devils were a bit slow out of the gate, but a couple of timely goals and strong goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period helped pave the way for an early lead the team would never relinquish. Here are four takeaways from last night’s win as the Devils prepare for a tilt against the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “He was on it,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who had a goal and an assist. “Made some pretty incredible plays. And obviously, his second one was just special. “Great game by him leading the way.” Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each had two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Devils’ Bratt Putting Up Hart-Caliber Numbers in Impressive Start

In the 2000-01 season, Patrik Elias set a New Jersey Devils team record with 96 points in a season. Over the course of their history, the team has never had a 100-point scorer, as they were most known for their “trap” style of defense. Many have come close to topping the 100-point plateau, most recently Taylor Hall in his Hart-trophy winning 2017-18 season. So far, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in nine games, and if he keeps up this pace, he will etch his name into Devils history and earn his way into the Hart Trophy conversation in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Gabriel D’Aigle Could Be an Elite Goalie in 2025 Draft

Like most of us, I’ve burnt a lot of evenings going down the YouTube rabbit hole. It was a few years ago now, watching various hockey highlights with the occasional silly video thrown in. Eventually, my next recommended video was of a 10-year-old kid in some goalie equipment in his parents’ basement. He was running various drills and the video had amassed around a million views. His movements looked strong, and he clearly had a pretty dedicated setup. But like most “child prodigies” you see online, you tend to write them off. For Gabriel D’aigle, I didn’t. Now that he’s grown up a bit and joined the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), I don’t think you should either.
Yardbarker

Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”

The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
NEWARK, NJ

