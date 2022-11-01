ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

TV dispute with Orioles, MASN complicating Nationals sale

As the Lerner family continues to explore a sale of the Nationals, the franchise’s ongoing dispute with the Orioles over television rights fees looms. Major League Baseball has renewed its efforts to try to broker an agreement between the franchises, write Barry Svrluga, Chelsea Janes and Ben Strauss of the Washington Post.
The Baltimore Sun

With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’

Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.” That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this ...
