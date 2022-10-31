Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
SignalsAZ
October 31st Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. I know that thousands of children will be out trick-or-treating tonight, and I hope you have a great time. I want to remind everyone to be safe during tonight’s...
prescottenews.com
Highlands Center Holiday Bazaar this Weekend
Visit the Highlands Center prepared to peruse and purchase nature themed arts and crafts created by local artists and artisans. We expect to have over 20 vendors sharing their wares at this year’s event so stop by and pick up some unique, locally made gifts for your loved ones, or find that special item just for yourself!
SignalsAZ
Memorials, Monuments Prohibited in National Forests
The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals through difficult times, these memorials are generally of significance to only those most closely tied to a specific person or event. Others may feel that memorials intrude on their experience of the forest. For this and other reasons, the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited.
theprescotttimes.com
WILHOIT TOWN HALL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
Due to pending weather Supervisor Harry Oberg HAS CANCELED the annual Wilhoit Town Hall FROM Thursday, November 3, 2022, and is RESCHEDULED to Thursday, November 10th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Calvary Church located at 8530 S. Walden Blvd. Town Halls...
theprescotttimes.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. Approximately...
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
azbigmedia.com
Cove Mesa Vineyard opens tasting room in booming Verde Valley
Cove Mesa Vineyard has officially opened its new Tasting Room in the heart of Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region. Located at the intersection of Cornville Rd. and Page Springs Rd. in Cornville, the new 3,400 sq. ft. Cove Mesa Vineyard Tasting Room is situated near the winery’s estate vineyard in the area’s bustling wine scene.
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
journalaz.com
Yavapai College loses Clarkdale’s ‘branch campus’ status; President Rhine refuses to answer questions
Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine sent the members of the Yavapai County Governing Board a statement on Sept. 1 that the Clarkdale campus has lost its accreditation as a branch campus under federal law:. “In the past, the Verde Valley location was classified by our accrediting body, the Higher Learning...
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
theprescotttimes.com
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
knau.org
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai. The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms. Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
