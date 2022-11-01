Read full article on original website
Innate Pharma to Present Results From a Preliminary Analysis of the TELLOMAK Phase 2 Trial in Patients With Advanced Sezary Syndrome and ANKET™ Platform at ASH 2022
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“ Innate ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that the following presentations will be presented at the 64 th ASH (American Society Hematology) Annual Meeting taking place from December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lacutamab...
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 4, 2022 – 7 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notification following the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 4, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, OxurionNV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 15,000,000 new ordinary shares on November 2, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 300,000, as the result of the conversion of 120 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.
